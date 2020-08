Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — Today, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a live Virtual Meet & Greet on their Facebook page for Rock Springs City Council candidates for the 2020 Primary Election. The event will take place at noon. Wyo4News will be sharing the live video on our Facebook page.

The live event will give viewers a chance to hear from the candidates and hear their thoughts and opinions.