Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a live Virtual Meet and Greet on their Facebook page for the Sweetwater County Commission at 4:00 P.M.

Wyo4News will share the live video on our Facebook page.

The live event will give viewers a chance to hear from the candidates and hear their thoughts and opinions.