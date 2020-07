ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — Today, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a live Virtual Meet & Greet on their Facebook page for the Wyoming State Legislature at 1 p.m. Wyo4News will be sharing the live video on our Facebook page.

The live event will give viewers a chance to hear from the candidates and hear their thoughts and opinions.

The live event can also be found here.