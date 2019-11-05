RS Chamber of Commerce hosts 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade.

This year’s theme will be “The Grinch”.

The Parade route travels through historic downtown Rock Springs, starting on the corner of “C” Street and Broadway, and ending at the corner of Elk Street and North Front Street.

Parade applications are available at the Rock Springs Chamber.

More information on the event is available on the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.