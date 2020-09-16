RS Chamber of Commerce seeking board members

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals who would like to serve on their Board of Directors. Those who are interested are encouraged to submit a Candidate Survey. The deadline to submit the survey is 12 noon on Wednesday, September 23.

Those with questions about becoming a member of the Chamber Board of Directors are encouraged to contact Chamber CEO Rick Lee at 307-362-3771 or via email at [email protected]

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is located at 1897 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs.