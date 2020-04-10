RS Chamber “Stuff the Truck” food drive wraps up at noon today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce “Stuff the Truck” event will be going on again this morning from 9 to noon at the Chamber parking lot just off Dewar Drive. Residents are asked to drop off non-perishable items that will be distributed within the community.

The “Stuff the Truck” event started Thursday afternoon and will wrap-up at noon today. To insure proper social distancing guidelines, the parking lot is roped off with donations left inside the roped area. Volunteers will then place the items into a box truck for distribution.