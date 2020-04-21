RS Chamber’s “Challenge to Crush Corona Pay it Forward” promotion begins

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to join in a “pay it forward” commerce promotion supporting local businesses during the current COVID-19 times.

Here’s how it the promotion works:

(1) Select 3 Businesses in the Community (Any Type of Business).

(2) Support those 3 businesses and post that support on social media, then send us an email with the names of those 3 businesses so we can add them to a compiled list. ([email protected])

(3) Once you’ve been supported, it is your turn to select and support 3 businesses.

(4) If you opt out of the game, please let your supporter know so that they can select another business.

(5) While “support” typically means purchasing product, for some businesses it just might not be feasible to purchase product right away. If you select a car dealership and an insurance agency and a realtor then think of ways that you can support them (if you’re not buying a car right now or a house). Send them a gift certificate or flowers, anything to remind them of their importance in our community. (Then, go back and buy a truck or house later).

(6) We will post and publish the list often in hopes that every business in the community is touched. Repeats are acceptable but new selections are encouraged.

(7) The intent is to demonstrate that Sweetwater County is tougher than COVID 19. This virus cannot destroy our economy and it cannot beat the spirit of our businesses. We want to show that we can spread positivity quicker than a virus can spread across a globe.

(8) Please copy this letter and leave it with the businesses that you support.

Example: We pick New Studio, Wash and Glo, and Sapporo Restaurant. We purchase a picture for the office, take a car to be washed and enjoy a curbside meal. We leave a challenge for each of them to pick 3 businesses and pay the commerce forward. We leave or e-mail each of them a copy of the game rules and we post our experience on Facebook and send the names of each business to [email protected]

For more information or questions, call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771.