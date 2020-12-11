RS City Council accepts over $7.5 million in CARES Act funding

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved three resolutions to accept CARES Act funding in the amount of $7,855,919 in a special meeting on Thursday.

In addition, the council unanimously approved a written agreement between the city and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce to use some of the CARES Act funding to create a COVID-19 public awareness campaign that will cost $94,000.

The CARES Act funding will also be used to provide mobile technology equipment and sportsman parks and recreation cloud and web software.

Councilman Tim Savage of Ward II and Councilman Ryan Greene of Ward III were not in attendance.

The next scheduled city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m