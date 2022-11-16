RS City Council addresses progress on proposed ordinances

Screenshot of YouTube livestream of council meeting

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – During regularly scheduled Rock Springs City Council meeting Councilman Zotti gave an update to the community on the work the 12 person special committee has been doing regarding the proposed ordinances that had recently been tabled due to wording. Ordinances 13 and 14 human trafficking and massage therapy licensing within city limits. Purpose of these proposed ordinances is to assist law enforcement in their continued efforts to stop illicit massage parlors from continuing business in Rock Springs.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Zotti stated the committee met last week and came up with some verbiage that has been presented to the council. The recommendation by the committee is to remove both ordinances from the table and vote ordinance 14 down to further the work on changing the wording so that it may assist law enforcement while allowing legitimate massage establishments to remain in business. The timeline for finishing the necessary work on ordinance 14 is unknown at this time. Zotti explained “voting ordinance 14 down doesn’t mean killing it, it just means allowing for more time to work on the wording.”

Additional business presented before the council included an audit presentation by McGee, Herane and Paiz where the City of Rock Springs received a clean audit.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Katie Mullen, Progam Director of Climb Wyoming gave a presentation on upcoming projects by the program. Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition gave a presentation on suicide within Sweetwater County as well as the upcoming Suicide Loss Day. This presentation was given by Shelby Gordon and Shae Bell.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Two proclamations were recognized including National Apprentiship Week from November 14-20. Staff from Vaughn’s Plumbing and heating were in attendance to receive this proclamation. Kreston Cross, employee of Vaughn’s, spoke to the council in regards to their apprentice program. Employees in attendance were recognized by Councilman West.

The second proclamation was for Small Business Saturday occurring November 26th. The community is urged to shop locally on this day and throughout the year in support.

Rock Springs City Council will meet again December 6, 2022 at City Hall with live stream YouTube viewing available.