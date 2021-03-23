RS City Council and UMWA Local 4893 meeting Thursday to negotiate terms of contract

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 23, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council is having a special meeting on Thursday, March 25, to negotiate terms of contract between the city and the United Mines Workers of America Local 4893.

The contract is subjected to information regarding compensation, paid time-off and other standard practices, according to City Clerk Kristyn Muniz.

The terms of the labor agreement are for a period of three years.

Muniz said that the union’s presentation could have additional requests, but that those requests are not known to the city council until the special meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the downstairs conference room of Rock Springs City Hall.