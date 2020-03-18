RS City Council approves First Bank preservation resolution, Councilwoman Wendorf announces resignation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) — Rock Springs City Council approved a resolution last night for a grant agreement to begin renovating the First Security Bank building.

The agreement is between the State of Wyoming, Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, State Historic Preservation Office and the Rock Springs Historic Preservation Commission. The agreements set the terms and conditions for the “First Security Bank building, Phase 1” project, which will begin to renovate the current First Security Bank building in Rock Springs.

In other City Council news, Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf announced her resignation from the City Council, which will take effect on May 20 of this year.

Said Wendorf, “Mayor Kaumo and Council members, at this time I am announcing my resignation from Rock Springs City Council, effective May 20. My husband and I are relocating out of state. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Rock Springs and those I have represented in Ward Three since 2008. Thank you.”

“I just cannot thank you enough,” Mayor Kaumo said to Councilwoman Wendorf. “You have been here through thick and thin. You have done your contingency very well. Yours are big shoes to replace. The City is going to feel that, the City Council is going to feel that. You have been a class act from the time before I was here until this time.”