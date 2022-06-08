RS city council approves memorandum of understanding with GR and Sweetwater county

(Wyo4News photo)

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Last night, the Rock Springs City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Green River and Sweetwater County for a two-year period, costing each entity $70,000. All parties involved established an informal organization called the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC), which would provide for a unified county-wide economic development effort to promote economic diversification, strengthen the economic base, and planning efforts to attract businesses.

There were four appointments made including Maura Bradshaw for the Beautification/Tree Committee filling an unexpired term, Abby St. Marie for a first term on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Lacey Brown for a first-term with the Planning & Zoning Commission, and Tim Kaumo for a second term with the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

Other approved resolutions included:

◾ Accepting and approving the Capital Fund Program Amendment for FFY 2022 to receive $380,273 for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s Public Housing Program.

◾ Accepting and approving a Proposal from McGee, Hearne & Paiz, LLP to audit the financial records of the City of Rock Springs for FY 2022, in the amount of $62,500.

◾ Accepting and approving an Agreement for Engineering Services between the City of Rock Springs, the City of Green River, and Forsgren Associates, Inc. for the Joint Biosolids Handling Project, in the amount of $126,600.

A second reading was also done for three ordinances. These include:

◾ Ordinance Amending the “Official Zoning Map” of the City of Rock Springs from Heavy Industrial to Medium Density Residential for a parcel of land totaling 59.43 acres, located near Springs Drive and Mineral Drive.

◾ Ordinance Amending the “Official Zoning Map” of the City of Rock Springs from Medium Density Residential to Community Business District/Conditional District for a parcel of land totaling 14.470 acres, located near Lombard Drive and Interstate 80.

◾ Ordinance Amending Article 1-7 of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs, entitled “Council Meetings, Order of Business, Rules and Committees”, to update and clarify the Governing Body’s procedural rules.