RS City Council Approves Ordinance Regarding “Humane Control And Regulation Of Animals”

Rock Springs, WY (4/16/19) – Tuesday night the Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2019-08, where residents who abandon their animals could face a fine and jail time. The first section of the ordinance states, “The Governing Body of Rock Springs finds that abandoning an animal should be charged as a criminal offense punishable by a fine and jail.” This comes from Article 3-5 from the Rock Springs City Ordinances.

According to the ordinance, those who do abandon an animal can face a fine of up to $750 and sentenced to serve up to six months in jail. It is important to note that the ordinance states that each day’s violation that occurs is a separate offense.

Kristyn Muniz, Deputy City Clerk for the City of Rock Springs said as soon as the ordinance is signed and published it will take effect. Muniz expects the ordinance to take effect on Saturday, April 20.

For more information, and to read the full ordinance approved by the council click here.