RS City Council approves submission for a COVID-19 relief grant

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) – The Rock Springs city council accepted and approved the submission for a coronavirus relief grant in the amount of $247,997.37 during the regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Council members unanimously voted in-favor of the submission of the request with a 9-0 vote.

Before the vote was taken, Mayor Tim Kaumo commended the staff for pulling everything together to meet the deadline.

“It was a lot of work with a lot of staff involved,” he said. “Everybody who pulled together to try and make sure the city of Rock Springs was reimbursed for lost revenues.”

Advertisement

Rock Springs Director of Administrative Services Matthew L. McBurnett is representing the city on all matters related to the grant application.

The council also unanimously approved an enforcing underage drinking contract from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police in the amount of $21,091.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Kaumo took a moment to remind the community of the responsibility of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

“No one likes wearing the masks. We have to wear the masks. It’s a small price to pay to continue to protect one another. Don’t forget the rules: wash your hands, wear a mask, maintain your physical distancing and follow the guidelines when planning gatherings,” he said.

“We thank you all in your help in moving us forward, but let’s not lose the ground we made up to this point.”

The Rock Springs city council regularly meets in the Council Chambers at 212 D Street at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month.