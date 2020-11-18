RS City Council approves submitting CARES Act applications worth over $10 million

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) – Rock Springs City Council members and Mayor Tim Kaumo unanimously approved the submission of coronavirus relief grant applications worth over $10 million at Tuesday’s meeting.

The total is approximately $10,361,615.40 with the bulk of it going toward payroll expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining $260,004 requested will be for the purpose of purchasing equipment to help prevent the spread of the virus from patients and others the fire department personnel come into context with. The equipment limits patient contact and enhances the consistency of services proved during emergency medical responses.

The council also unanimously accepted the reimbursement agreement between the state of Wyoming State Loan, Investment Board and the city of approximately $267,018 to accept CARES Act funding.

There were six council members in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, along with Mayor Kaumo. Rob Zotti of Ward II and Ryan Greene of Ward III were not in attendance.