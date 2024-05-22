RS City Council approves three Airport resolutions and labor agreements

Top –

May 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

Last night, the Rock Springs City Council approved three resolutions pertaining to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. The Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding, agreeing to provide financial resources to aid in the improvements of the airport terminal building. They also approved two grant applications. One to the Wyoming Business Council for the terminal project and then approved a resolution to accept Federal Aviation Administration Program Grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation not to exceed $30,000 million for airport improvements.

In other action, the Council accepted a bid of just over $84,000 to paint the exterior portions of the Rock Springs Historical Museum. They also agreed with a request from the Park and Recreation Department to apply for a grant through the Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund, which would pay for 50% of a planned $155,000 Wataha Recreational Pond Rehabilitation Project.

The Council voted in agreement on a Resolution accepting and approving the 2024-2026 Collective Labor Agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the International Association of Firefighters Local 1499A and a Labor Agreement between the International Union of United Mine Workers of America and the City of Rock Springs.