RS City Council approves to improve the ability to terrorism response

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) – The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved a grant award agreement between the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the city to improve the ability to respond to acts of terrorism in a meeting that lasted about 10 minutes on Tuesday.

The grant agreement is in the amount of $119,237.28.

The council also unanimously approved the submission of a revised coronavirus relief grant application to receive relief funds in the amount of $7,411,971.59 for payroll expenses.

Council members also approved the purchase of a tractor for the cemetery in the amount of $55,600.

At the end of the brief meeting, Mayor Tim Kaumo advised the community to continue to stay safe and stay responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweetwater County and the entire state of Wyoming has seen a major spike in lab-confirmed positive cases in the last 30 days.

The county currently ranks third in the state in active coronavirus cases behind Laramie County and Natrona County, Dr. Jean Stachon, the county public health officer, said in a media briefing earlier on Tuesday.

“We’ll overcome this,” Kaumo said. “ If we don’t politicize this and just do what we can to help each other out, we can get through this.”

Sweetwater County government officials are scheduled to meet with state legislatures via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 16, to share ideas about landfill, recycling and better communication.

Both city councils from Rock Springs and Green River, along with the Sweetwater County Commissioners, are scheduled to be in attendance.

Councilman David Tate of Ward IV was not at Tuesday’s meeting.