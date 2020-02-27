RS City Council begins negotiations with IAFF for Collective Bargaining Agreement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) — Rock Springs City Council members met with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) local 1499 tonight to begin negotiations regarding a Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Both sides stated several proposals at the meeting.

Among many of the proposals, the IAFF presented a two-year contract, wage increases, compensation for union meetings, yearly physicals to meet City and Union standards, as well as several tweaks to language regarding current insurances.

Among the Citys’ proposals included appointing members of the firefighters’ union to the insurance committee, possible changes to deductible amounts, as well as the possibility of removing battalion chiefs from the bargaining unit.

Negotiations between the two sides are set to continue at 5:15 p.m. on March 2 at the Rock Springs City Hall.