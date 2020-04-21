RS City Council begins negotiations with UMWA Local 4893

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council and the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Local 4893 began negotiations this evening regarding changes to the Labor Agreement for this year.

The meeting took place virtually, due to recent complications involving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the proposals presented by the UMWA included:

Recognizing the 240 hour compensation time limit. After accruing 80 hours, excess hours must be used within 26 pay periods (one year)

Changes to wages for service in pay ranges Employees who have spent seven years in the same pay range will then earn the maximum amount within the same pay range.

Wages for all positions to remain at current levels until July 1, 2021. Includes a zero percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) and zero percent range movement.

Changes to language regarding drug and alcohol testing.

The City Council discussed being in favor of both the compensation time limit proposal, as well as the changes to language regarding drug and alcohol testing. The language is fairly similar to prior contracts, according to Mayor Tim Kaumo.

The City Council asked the UMWA for a short time extension to discuss the impact of the changes to wages for pay ranges, to which the UMWA agreed. In all, the change would affect 27 employees involved with the UMWA.

“I would like to thank the Union for recognizing the condition the economy is in, and what our future revenues hold right now in coming in with a flat increase,” said Councilman Rob Zotti.

“I do support getting our members and employees up to the top level after seven years, so we would like to do the best we can to make that happen.”