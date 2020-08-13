RS City Council Candidates “state their case” for your vote in 2020 Primary Election

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — On Thursday, August 13, Rock Springs City Council Candidates for the 2020 Primary Election had the opportunity to “state their case” for the public vote via Zoom as a part of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual Meet & Greet. The 2020 Primary Election will take place Tuesday, August 18.

Three councils were represented in the meeting, with current Councilor Rob Zotti from Ward II, Ryan Greene and Larry Hickerson for Ward III, and Larry Elder, RJ Pieper, and Brent Bettolo for Ward IV.

On June 16, Greene was appointed to Ward III after Glennise Wendorf resigned in May. Zotti is running unopposed in Ward II.

The meeting started with each candidate introducing themselves and giving background to help voters learn more about them.

Questions were then asked by Tammy Valdez, Operations Manager for the Chamber, as she ran the meeting as moderator. These questions covered COVID-19, budgets, working with other entities, communication with constituents, and the recent decision to delay the 6th Cent Process by the Rock Springs City Council.

With COVID-19 being the first topic, the response to what Rock Springs can and should do for their businesses were similar. The continued push to listen to experts and officials with knowledge on COVID-19, and supporting local businesses to help the economy.

Regarding the budget, the commonality for reviewing the budget was discussed, along with bringing new ideas to the table to help increase revenue.

Third, how to better work with state, county, and other entities was brought forward. Constant and open communication with these other entities was talked about by each candidate. Working together and finding ways to diversify the economy were also discussed.

The next question brought to the candidates was how they would work with their constituents if they are elected. Each candidate gave their contact information and let everyone know they are willing to communicate and do what it takes to solve problems.

The final question addressed the delay of the 6th Cent Process by the City Council. Most agreed it was good to postpone the decision and look needs for the community and make changes if needed.

Each candidate wrapped up the Meet & Greet once again asking the public for their vote.

Click here to watch the full Meet & Greet.