RS City Council, IAFF Local 1499 negotiations reach third day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 11, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council met in special session tonight to begin day three of negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1499 regarding a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Last week, a discussion took place regarding each sides’ respective proposals.

Among many of the proposals, the IAFF presented a two-year contract, wage increases, compensation for union meetings, yearly physicals to meet City and Union standards, as well as several tweaks to language regarding current insurances.

Sponsor

Among the City’s proposals included appointing members of the firefighters’ union to the insurance committee, possible changes to deductible amounts, as well as the possibility of removing battalion chiefs from the bargaining unit.

The two sides tentatively agreed on a number of proposals this evening. The two sides tentatively agreed with a one-year contract, in which wages would be discussed every year. The two sides also agreed on language regarding current insurance plans, as well as keeping maximum compensation time to 240 hours.

City Council conceded their proposal to remove battalion chiefs from the bargaining unit, while the IAFF conceded their proposal to increase maximum compensation time to 480 hours. The IAFF also conceded their proposal to be compensated for union business.

Advertisement

The Council then offered wage increases equal to 1.5%, this year’s COLA. They also countered the IAFF proposal of a 5% increase in range pay to 1.5%.

The next meeting between the two sides is set for Monday, March 23, at 5:15 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall downstairs conference room.