RS City Council In Special Meeting Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (7/10/19) – A special meeting of the Rock Springs City Council will take place tonight at 5:30.

According to the agenda, issues to be discussed include the City of Rock Springs history of construction and funding of the RV sites and the city’s general funding at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. In addition, the council will look at the history of sewer tap fee waivers and permit waivers for the Events Complex.

The council will also be briefed on the history of the land acquired for new nine-hole golf course expansion, lodging tax exemptions and the Rock Springs Police Department presenting malt beverage permit requirements.

The meeting will take place in the downstairs conference room at the Rock Springs City Hall. The meeting will not be televised.