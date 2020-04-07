RS City Council Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2020) – The Rock Springs City Council has released its agenda for it’s meeting on Tuesday, April 6, 2020, to take place at City Hall at 7:00 pm. Included in the agenda under New Business is a request from the Mayor’s Office to formally ratify correspondence sent to the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners notifying it of the City’s decision to suspend its Specific Purpose Tax Initiative efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See both the agenda and the correspondence below:

Advertisement

Advertisement