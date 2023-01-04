RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year

Wyo4News photo

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.

The first order of business included nominating and selecting of President of the Council. Robb Zotti was nominated and selected for this position.

Further appointments were made and approved by Mayor Mickelson. The entire list of new appointments is as listed:

Scott Neilson-Municipal Judge

William Erspaumer- Chief of Police

James Wamsley-Fire Chief

Paul Kauchich-Director of Engineering Operations and Public Services

Mathew McBurnett-Director of Administrative services Clerk and Treasurer

David Lansing-Director of Parks and Recreation

Richard Beckwith-City of Attorney

Charlie Van Over-Police Civil Service Commission

Stephanie McKenzie-Assistant Attorney

Jordan Allen-Assistant Attorney

Mayor Mickelson also read a proclamation during the meeting declaring January 9, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day calling on citizens of Rock Springs to reflect on the way in which our lives have been touched by officers who stand guard over our community.

Chief of Police Erspamer addressed the council stating, “I would like to personally thank each one of our officers for their willingness to serve this community with honor and integrity… To have the support of our council means everything to us and this proclamation is very much appreciated.”

Wyoming State Representative Clark Stith also spoke to the council further detailing the financial climate in Wyoming and how that would affect the city of Rock Springs.

“The legislative stabilization reserve account as of June 2023 will be 2 billion dollars. If spending is frozen that would grow to 3 billion dollars,” said Stith

The next Rock Springs City Council meeting will be held on January 17, at 7 pm at City Hall. Further details of last night’s meeting can be found here along with YouTube video.