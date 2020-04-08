RS City Council provides update on Specific Purpose Tax Initiative, current COVID-19 situation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council approved a motion tonight to formally ratify correspondence sent to the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners, notifying it of the City’s decision to suspend its Specific Tax Initiative efforts due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the council, including Mayor Kaumo, spoke on the topic.

“From our stance,” said Councilman Keaton West, “We thought that this is the more responsible thing to do. Let people get back on their feet, in hopes that this (the pandemic) does blow over. In our eyes, we thought this was the better move. We have to do what is best for the community.”

“This was not a move to forget about these projects,” said Mayor Kaumo. “It was just bad timing. I think common sense alone would prove that voters would not appreciate having to consider a sixth penny tax at this time in their lives. I think it makes sense to hold off, revisit this in a bit, and take a look at where the economy and how our voters are doing at that point.”

“I appreciate everyone’s work that has been involved with this,” Mayor Kaumo continued. “Hopefully we can bring this back for another round here in the near future.”

“I’m still with the decision, at least for my part, to wait this out.”

Mayor Kaumo addresses the current state of COVID-19

Mayor Kaumo ended the council meeting this evening discussing the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the state of the pandemic in Sweetwater County.

“We now have six cases in Sweetwater County of COVID-19,” began Mayor Kaumo. “We have two of those cases fully recovered. From what I understand, as of today, none are hospitalized and they are all at home self-quarantining and taking care of their needs. We have zero deaths. I think this shows that we are doing a good job here in Sweetwater County. I know we live in a rural setting, but keep up doing a good job, take this serious, let’s get this behind us and move forward.”

“I am fearful for our local businesses that just struggle to make payroll, purchase their goods, and what it is going to do financially to our economy here,” Mayor Kaumo continued.

“I want to take a moment to recognize all those working long hours on behalf of Sweetwater County to keep us safe, informed, and coordinating many efforts underway as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Let’s just continue to do our part to slow the spread of this virus. We will get through this. I thank our entire community for the support and protecting one another and yourselves.”