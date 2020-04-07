RS City Council releases updated agenda, offers email for public comments

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council meeting agenda for April 7 has been updated to include a request to apply for a 2020 State Homeland Security Program Grant.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. this evening. Due to recent developments with COVID-19, the meeting will be closed to the public. To view the full updated agenda, click here.

Public comments and input for tonight’s meeting will be accepted at [email protected]

The meeting will be streamed at the new City of Rock Springs YouTube live stream channel, which can be found here.

The Green River City Council meeting will also take place this evening at 7 p.m. in the Green River City Council Chambers. This meeting is also closed to the public due to current COVID-19 developments. The meeting can be viewed on local cable channel 23, as well as on the City of Green River Government Facebook page.

To view the agenda for tonight’s Green River City Council meeting, click here.