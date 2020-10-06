RS City Council to approve contract for Bitter Creek Restoration Project

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) – The Rock Springs city council is expected to accept and approve a contract with William H. Smith and Associates, Inc. for the Bitter Creek Restoration Project at the regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Advertisement

The contract is in the amount of $303,640.

Originally, the contract was awarded to JFC Engineers and Surveyors a few months back. However, some city council members took issue with the request for proposal (RFP) process because the scores between Western Engineers and JFC were strikingly close, but the prices were vastly different.

In other business, the city council will review requests from several members of the community.

Heather Anderson, Warren Anderson, Angie Pecolar and Kevin Pecolar requested permission to use the old fairgrounds, located behind Elk Street, on either Oct. 21 or Oct. 22 to have a bonfire event for Rock Springs High School during homecoming week.

Advertisement

Lindy Wardell requested permission to use the city parking lot on North Front Street near the underpass and Park Hotel for local food trucks during the Whitt 5K Walk/Run event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 5 p.m.

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce requested approval of the 23rd annual Lighted Holiday Parade route.

John and Susan Cheese requested four malt beverage permits for the Sweetwater Inkfest, which is scheduled for Oct. 8-11 from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The city council will also consider granting downtown business Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, located at 507 Broadway, a new limited retail liquor license.

Advertisement

Council members may accept and approve the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association to purchase and place a live-streaming camera system, as well as new hockey scoreboard, in the ice arena of the Family Recreation Center, located at 3900 Sweetwater Drive.

There will also be the first reading of an amended ordinance entitled “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” which is to amend age restrictions from 18 to 21 years of age for the possession, gift, sale and use of tobacco to be consistent with federal and state laws.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall, which is located at 12 D Street.

The full agenda is attached below: