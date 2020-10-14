RS City Council to approve RSHS Homecoming Parade route on Monday

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 14, 2020) – The Rock Springs city council will approve the Rock Springs High School homecoming parade route in a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the high school parking lot.

From there, the parade route will head down James Drive onto 2nd Street, then turn right onto F Street. Then, the parade will turn left onto South Main Street and continue down until turns left on B Street. It will loop back onto 2nd Street and go up to James Drive and return to the high school

The parade route is slightly different than 2019 because the front ended up catching up to the end because it was so long and there were so many floats, according to RSHS student council.

