RS City Council To Consider Zoning Amendment Tuesday

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Public comment will be taken by the Rock Springs City Council prior to a decision on a zoning change to the Sweetwater Station Phase II Planned Unit Development located out by Northpark Elementary School.

Council meets in regular session starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Council Chambers at Rock Springs City Hall located at 212 D Street. The meeting is open to the public.

Applicant/developer Rob DeBernardi and property owner Dr. Thomas Spicer, dba Sweetwater Station LLC, are proposing a zoning change from Rural Estates (RE) to Low Density Residential (R1). This proposal would essentially change the original plan for Sweetwater Station Phase II, to 73 lots from the originally planned 28 lots.

Landowners in Sweetwater Station Phase I have voice concern with this change, arguing it would decrease property values, increase traffic, and negatively impact view shed and utilities.

Resident letters opposing the zoning change were received from Jay Schneiders, Daniel Pedri, Rick and Ryan Greene, Fred von Ahrens, and Gabe Bustos. A letter from Tony Pedri, a physician looking to move to the area, asks to be kept informed about lots that provide larger acreage close to a school.

Schneiders also sent in a residents petition voicing opposition to the zoning change. It is signed by 26 property owners who live within 140 feet of the proposed development.

Von Ahrens alleges in his letter that “(t)he Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the proposed zoning change in the first

meeting and did not follow Roberts Rules of Order during the proposed PUD (Planned Unit Development) change, in the second meeting.

Letters supporting the zoning change were included in the resolution to be considered Tuesday. A large portion of the letters come from realtors, construction companies and related businesses.

To view the complete City Council agenda, go to https://towncloud.io/go/rock-springs-wy/agendas/34.