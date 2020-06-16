RS City Council to fill Ward III vacancy this evening

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council will be filling a vacancy in the Ward III Council seat, which formerly belonged to Glennise Wendorf.

The appointment is set for tonight’s city council meeting, which will begin at 7:00 P.M. at the Rock Springs City Hall.

Three applicants have entered their name to fill the vacancy, Larry Hickerson, Ryan Greene, and John “Bruce” Smith.

Two candidates, Larry Hickerson and John “Bruce” Smith, have written letters of interest to the council.

In Hickerson’s letter, he explains some of the reasons he believes he would succeed in the position. One of these reasons is that Hickerson is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, and has been raising his children in the area as well.

Hickerson also owns a small business in Rock Springs, Square State Brewing, which he owns with his wife and two of his best friends. Hickerson worked 14 years with Solvay Chemicals, where he was named co-captain and benchman for the Solvay Silver team.

Hickerson has also earned his foreman’s and fire boss papers through the state of Wyoming.

Hickerson also has been a part of the community, he says.

“I have volunteered and donated to the community through coaching little league sports off and on for the better part of the last two decades,” Hickerson says.

“I feel that the ingenuity and preserving attitude required to make a small business thrive early on, and adapting to cope with the adversity of the covid-19 shutdown, shows that I am willing to do what it takes to get the city through trying times and increase prosperity in less trying times,” Hickerson stated.

John “Bruce” Smith’s letter discusses his education and the variety of employment fields Smith has worked in throughout his life. This variety, which includes ranching, rodeos, machining, and underground experience at TaTa and the oilfield, is one of the many reasons Smith feels he can succeed in the Ward III seat.

Smith believes it is time for new input and ideas and feels he can provide that.

“Our country, our state, and our city all need new blood, new ideas, better input, and someone who really cares! And I do! I will attend, pay attention, and vote to do what’s right for my Ward and all the others,” said Smith.

Smith also claimed he is not afraid to voice his opinion or share knowledge, “for the benefit of all”.

The entire agenda for tonight’s city council meeting can be found here.