RS City Council to hear from outside agencies today in regards to city budget

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting at 4:00 p.m. today in a Budget Special Meeting. The Council will be hearing budget requests from at least 10 scheduled outside agencies.

The meeting is closed to the general public. Comments and questions can be emailed to the Council at rswy.net.

According to a posted agenda here is a list of the outside agencies and their schedule times:

Community Fine Arts Center – 4:05 p.m.

Rock Springs Library – 4:20 p.m.

Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce – 4:35 p.m.

STAR Transit Authority – 4:50 p.m.

Red Desert Roundup Rodeo – 5:05 p.m.

Treatment Court of Sweetwater County – 5:20 p.m.

Joint Powers Combined Communications Board- 5:35 p.m.

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport – 5:50 p.m.

Rock Springs Recycling Center – 6:05 p.m.

Young At Heart Senior Center – 6:20 p.m.