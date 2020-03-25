RS City Council to meet, continue negotiations with IAFF Local 1499

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — Rock Springs City Council will meet in special session tomorrow to continue negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1499. Negotiations will continue regarding a new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the IAFF.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides.

Among many of the proposals, the IAFF presented a two-year contract, wage increases, compensation for union meetings, yearly physicals to meet City and Union standards, as well as several tweaks to language regarding current insurances.

Among the City’s proposals included appointing members of the firefighters’ union to the insurance committee, possible changes to deductible amounts, as well as the possibility of removing battalion chiefs from the bargaining unit.

The two sides have tentatively agreed on a number of proposals. The two sides tentatively agreed with a one-year contract, in which wages would be discussed every year. The two sides also agreed on language regarding current insurance plans, as well as keeping maximum compensation time to 240 hours.

City Council conceded their proposal to remove battalion chiefs from the bargaining unit, while the IAFF conceded their proposal to increase maximum compensation time to 480 hours. The IAFF also conceded their proposal to be compensated for union business.

The Council then offered wage increases equal to 1.5%, this year’s COLA. They also countered the IAFF proposal of a 5% increase in range pay to 1.5%.

The meeting is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. tomorrow, March 26, at the downstairs conference room in Rock Springs City Hall.