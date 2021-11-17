RS City Council to meet this evening to discuss the possibilities of a special purpose tax

Rock Springs City Council member Keaton West also serves as Liaison to the Specific Purpose Tax.

November 17, 2021 — It has been just a couple of weeks since the Sweetwater County voters demonstrated their aversion to a tax increase. On Nov. 2, Sweetwater County residents overwhelmingly voted down a proposed additional 1% general-purpose sales and use excise tax. Now there are discussions with the City of Rock Springs and other outlying communities about a specific purpose tax initiative.

Today, November 17, at 5:00 p.m., in the Rock Springs City Council Chambers, council members are holding a special meeting to discuss whether they should either continue discussing a specific purpose tax or table it due to bad timing.

“Our needs are still growing, and the revenues are still not great, so we need to discuss whether we go forward, and if so, what our priorities are,” said Rock Springs City Council member Keaton West. West also services as the Liaison to the Specific Purpose Tax.

During last week’s intergovernmental meeting, the specific purpose tax was brought up as a topic. Rock Springs City Council members decided that they should get together and see how they feel. According to West, “this evening’s meeting will be sort of like a workshop”.

Should they decide to take a stance on it, tonight will be the first among many discussions. With enough approval, a specific purpose tax could end up on the November 2022 election ballot.