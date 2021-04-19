RS City Council to vote on contract with DeBernardi Construction for Bitter Creek Project

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 19, 2021) – The Rock Springs City Council will vote to approve a $5.04 million contract on Tuesday with DeBernardi Construction Company to construct the first segment of the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.

At the last city council meeting on April 6, councilmembers listened to four bidders for the project. DeBernardi Construction Company had the second lowest bid at approximately $5,040,192.90.

The lowest bidder for the project was Coleman Construction Inc., which is located in Rock Springs. Their bid was around $4.506 million.

The largest bid came from Lewis & Lewis Inc. coming in at around $7.139 million. Lewis & Lewis is located in Rock Springs.

Reiman Construction from Cheyenne placed a $6.193 million bid on the project.

The scope of the project includes excavation, in-stream profile improvements, bank stabilization, revegetation and armoring.

The work of the first segment is to be completed by Dec. 17, 2021.