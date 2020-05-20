RS City Council, UMWA agree to terms of 2020 Labor Agreement, RSFD to apply for funding for additional PPE

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council accepted and approved a Labor Agreement with the United Mine Workers of America Local Union 4893 tonight during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Negotiations between the two sides lasted for two consecutive meetings. Among some of the proposals agreed to included:

Recognizing the 80 hour compensation time limit. Excess of 80 hours will be paid out every quarter.

Changes in language regarding drug and alcohol testing.

Changes to procedure for replacement of gear and outfits.

Advertisement

The Council also asked to defer changes to wages for service in pay ranges until July 2021, in hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will have passed and the Council can look at the request more reasonably.

Said Councilman Rob Zotti, “I just want to thank the Union and its employees for their work on this year’s agreement. It has been a challenging year, and we appreciate the consideration of the Union in working with this contract.”

In other Council news, the Rock Springs Fire Department was approved for permission to apply for the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Supplemental, to apply for additional PPE for the COVID-19 pandemic. The department will be applying for $21,000 in funding to acquire a cache of PPE for use during the pandemic, as well as other large-scale events.

The $21,000 includes a 10% local match of $2,100.