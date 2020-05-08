RS City Council, UMWA conduct day two of negotiations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council held a special meeting today to begin day two of negotiations with the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Local 4893 regarding changes to the Labor Agreement for this year.

The last meeting saw the UMWA present a number of proposals to the Council. These proposals included:

Recognizing the 240 hour compensation time limit. After accruing 80 hours, excess hours must be used within 26 pay periods (one year)

Changes to wages for service in pay ranges Employees who have spent seven years in the same pay range will then earn the maximum amount within the same pay range.

Wages for all positions to remain at current levels until July 1, 2021. Includes a zero percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) and zero percent range movement.

Changes to language regarding drug and alcohol testing.

The City Council discussed being in favor of both the compensation time limit proposal, as well as the changes to language regarding drug and alcohol testing at the last meeting. The language is fairly similar to prior contracts, according to Mayor Tim Kaumo.

During this meeting, however, the Council countered the UMWA offer regarding compensation time. The Council instead offered to automatically pay out any excess compensation time (over 80 hours) every quarter. This would remove a compensation time limit for workers, while still allowing them to use the 80 they have already accrued.

The Council also asked to defer changes to wages for service in pay ranges until July 2021, in hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will have passed and the Council can look at the request more reasonably.

Both sides remain in agreement regarding changes to language for drug and alcohol testing. In addition, both sides remain in agreement regarding changes to the health care language.

A new proposal from the Council was heard by the UMWA during this evening’s meeting, regarding replacing current procedure for replacement of gear and outfits worn by UMWA workers.

The new proposal would involve the RSPD, who would include the UMWA in a clothing account, allowing UMWA workers to purchase needed clothing and equipment easier. The UMWA countered by asking for an increase in the yearly budget for these items, were they to accept the change.

Negotiations are ongoing and a third meeting has yet to be scheduled.