RS Civic Center and Family Rec Center adjust their hours

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 6, 2020) — As of Monday, Oct. 5, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers are now operating on their winter hours schedules. The new hours of operation for both facilities will remain in effect until May 3, 2021.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The Family Recreation Center will open at 5 a.m. Monday-Friday and close at 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and close at 8 p.m. on Fridays. Saturday’s hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m with Sunday’s hours being 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Civic Center will open a 6 a.m. Monday-Friday, closing at 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. both days.

The Civic Center Climbing Wall hours will be 3:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.