RS Civic Center offering basketball and terrarium programs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — The Rock Springs Civic Center has announced Little Squirts Basketball registration is now open. This program is designed for ages 3-6 years of age. The cost is $20 per participant. Play begins on October 12 through November 9 on Monday nights from 6-6:45 p.m. Parental participation is required to help teach the basics of basketball.

The Rock Springs Civic Center also announced Youth Developmental Basketball would be postponed until January. A Thursday Facebook post stated, “Registration and program dates are to be determined with regard to current restrictions at that time. We will post updates for this program as we get them.”

The Civic Center will be offering a Terrarium Workshop, hosted by Becca Smith, on Thursday, September 17, from 6:30 to 7:70 p.m. The workshop cost is $25, with supplies furnished. The workshop size is limited to 25 people aged 12 and above. You can register at https://rsciviccenter.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs.