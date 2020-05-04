RS Civic Center, Rec Center, and City Hall open today with some restrictions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 4, 2020) — Today, the Rock Springs City Hall and Urban Renewal Agency, Family Recreation Center, and Civic Center will be open to the public. There will be social distancing measures put in place at all locations to ensure the safety of visitors and workers. Visitors to City Hall and the Urban Renewal Office are required to wear a face covering or will not be served.

Patron to the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers will be able to use cardio and weight machines, free weights, gym areas, lap pools and running track. The climbing wall will also be open at the Civic Center.

Some amenities at both facilities will remain closed to the public until mid-May, per order of the governor. Social distancing of 6 feet will be required and it is highly recommended that patrons wear face coverings when using or visiting the Rec Center and Civic Center buildings.

The City of Green River buildings and Recreation Center will remain closed to the public until Monday, May 18.