RS Civic Center to hold lifeguard classes soon

Shutterstock photo

May 5, 2022 — For those looking for summer employment as a lifeguard, the Rock Springs Civic Center will be offering classes to help qualify for the position. Interested students must be good swimmers and at least 15 years old by June 4 to qualify. No fees will be charged to interested parties until they have passed the prerequisites test on day one which is May 31. Classes will continue daily through June 4.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Class registration is currently in progress, with the last day, May 22. The class fee is $150, due after the student has qualified. According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, the registration fee may be reimbursed if the student is hired by the City of Rock Springs as a lifeguard within six months after certification.

Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information or click here.