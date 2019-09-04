RS Council Approves Going Forward with Fire Department Master Plan

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday approved a personal service contract to conduct a Rock Springs Fire Department Master Plan, but the study was not approved with open arms by all council members.

The contract was approved on a 6-3 vote, with Councilmen Keaton West, David Tate and Billy Shalata voting against it. Council members Glennise Wendorf, David Halter, Jeannie Demas, Rob Zotti, Tim Savage and Mayor Tim Kaumo voted in favor of the contract.

Mayor Kaumo said he was surprised the city has never put together a master plan for the Fire Department. While he voiced some hesitation in approving the contract, he said he is “curious to see where this will go.”

Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said this master plan is needed so that the department can see where it has deficiencies. These can then be corrected, to both improve service to the community and improve its ISO rating.

Councilman West said he fears that revealing the department’s deficiencies could lead to increased costs to the city in terms of extra personal and equipment upgrades. It was also noted the master plan could affect the city’s salary negotiations with the Fire Department.

Councilman Halter called the contract “a good step forward.” He said he was in favor of it because he would rather err on the side of community safety than worry about the cost to the city.

The contract is with Emergency Services Consulting International in the amount of $34,348.

ISO is the International Organization for Standardization. Its goal is to create “requirements, specifications, guidelines or characteristics that can be used consistently to ensure that materials, products, processes and services are fit for their purpose.”

Wamsley said a good ISO rating is especially helpful in lowering insurance costs for resident and, especially, businesses. He also said the current response model for the Fire Department was drawn up in the mid-1970s.

The completion timeline for the master plan is about January or February of 2020, Wamsley added.

The study will be conducted in five phases:

Phase I: Project initiation and data acquisition, $8,800

Phase II: Evaluation of current conditions, $13,892

Phase III: Future system demand projections, $2,419

Phase IV: Future delivery system models, $1,784

Phase V: Development, review and delivery of report, $7,453

To read the full proposal, go to www.rswy.net and click on Council Meeting Packet 2019-09-03.