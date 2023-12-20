RS Council considers public comment time limits, GR Council tables yard waste amendment

December 20, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils met in regular sessions last night.

Rock Springs City Council

After much discussion, attending Council members unanimously agreed that a public comment guideline should be created regarding the length of time individuals have to address the Council at their meetings. Mayor Max Mickelson suggested this guideline could be read before the public comment period at each council meeting. No firm public comment time limit was set at last night’s meeting.

Among other items, the Council approved a request to start a search for a new Family Recreation Ice Arena Supervisor and a request to start the bidding process for the 2024 gasoline and diesel fuel contract.

Green River City Council

The Council tabled an amendment request by Wyoming Waste to its current contract with the City concerning the picking up of yard waste. Wyoming Waste Systems is requesting a reduction in the number of green waste pickup dates, mostly during the winter months. Citizens would still be able to drop off green waste year-round. After discussion by various Council members, the Council tabled the issue pending an open-to-the-public workshop to be held on January 9.

The Council did agree to a submitted bid from Owen Equipment to purchase a new street sweeper for the bid price of $357,971.