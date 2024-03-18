RS Council to hear Mayor’s letter supporting possible rail passenger stop

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

March 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs City Councils will be meeting on Tuesday in regular a session. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Tonight, Mayor Max Mickelson will present a letter to the Council he wrote to the U.S. Departmetnt of Transportation. The letter voices support for Rock Springs to be considered as a passenger train stopping location in the near future. Recently, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) identified 15 new possible long-distance passenger rail routes in the United States, one of which involves Rock Springs.

The FRA is examining previous Amtrak routes discontinued in 1997 and evaluating new routes in underserved areas of the country. A possible Los Angeles to Denver route would have stops in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Rock Springs, and Cheyenne. The FRA is collecting feedback on the purposed routes and will then present a final report to Congress.

Some other new business items include the Rock Springs City Council will look to approve a requsted April 23 Downtown Rock Springs parade route to honor the Western Mustangs National Champion wrestling team.

The Council will also look to accept a bid by Jerry’s Concessions to run the concession stand at the Wataha Sports Complex from March 20 to October 15, 2024, as well as to vote on a request from Black Gold Studios for three malt liquor permits for April’s Ink Fest event at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Complete Rock Springs Agenda