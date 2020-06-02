RS Denny’s closes after positive COVID-19 test

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Denny’s in Rock Springs has reportedly closed due to one of its employees testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The decision to close was made by management, according to Sweetwater County Public health Interim Public Information Officer Deb Sutton.

Sutton says that the restaurant has chosen to test all of its employees that have had contact with the positive case, and plans to remain closed until results are received.

“It’s a very responsible thing to do,” said Sutton.

The Flying J Truck Stop, which shares a building with Denny’s, has chosen to remain open.

While there is a large amount of traffic through the truck stop, Sutton says that employees of the Denny’s have had minimal contact with employees of Flying J Truck Stop.

“They have no need to worry,” Sutton said.