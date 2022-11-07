RS Fire Department responds to house fire on Nov. 4

Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, Dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-11 calls regarding this fire. The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible from the eaves of the rear area of the home. Aerial access to the roof was provided via Ladder-1 for crews to open the roof for access to the fire. At the same time, crews began a search of the interior to locate any fire or occupants and pets that may have remained inside. All occupants were reported out of the structure. Crews then began a coordinated effort to access the fire in the roof system. As resources arrived from the Call-Back and Fire District 1, crews continued to gain access and extinguish the fire. The fire was declared out at 12:19 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power had originally cut power to the block to proved safety against electrical shock to crews at the scene. When the fire was extinguished, Rocky Mountain Power restored power to the area, with the exception of the affected home. The home did have working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at the time of this release. There were no injuries to either firefighters or civilians during the incident. The Rock Springs Fire Department would like to thank Fire District 1, Dominion Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power for their help. Rock Springs Fire Department reminds everyone that working smoke detectors save lives. If you or anyone you know would like to have their smoke detector checked or if they need one installed, please contact the Rock Springs Fire Department at (307) 352-1475 to set up an appointment.