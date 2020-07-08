RS Fire Dept approved to seek funding for upgraded HVAC, communications equipment

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs Fire Department was approved to seek funding for upgraded HVAC and communications equipment tonight during a regularly scheduled Rock Springs City Council meeting.

Upgraded HVAC equipment will be installed for all three fire stations, as well as City Hall. According to the request, the funds will be used to install UV Sanitation emitters and related equipment in the HVAC units at the four locations.

The emitters aim to help clean return air going to the HVAC systems of airborne viruses and biologicals that could otherwise help spread not only the COVID-19 virus but other pathogens as well.

The total project budget stands at $66,017.26. The proposed budget will be funded by the Coronavirus Relief Grant program of the State Land and Investment Board. No matching funds from the recipient are required.

The Rock Springs Fire Department also will look to upgrade communication equipment in the near future, as they were also approved to apply for funds in the amount of $415,511.34.

These funds, like the funds for the HVAC equipment, are also funded by the Coronavirus Relief Grant program of the State Land and Investment Board. No matching funds from the recipient are required.

According to the request, the funds will be used to upgrade the portable, mobile, and consolette radios of the Fire Department to be able to access the new Wyolink Low-Level site being built among the South Belt Loop for coordination of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new site will be an 800 MHz. only site.