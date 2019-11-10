RS Fire Dept. ‘Toys for Kids’ donation drop offs begins Monday

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (Nov 10, 2019) – The Rock Springs Fire Department will begin accepting toy donations Monday, Nov. 11 for their annual “Toys for Kids” drive.

Donations of new toys or monetary donations to support the cause may be dropped off at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters, 600 College Drive. Donations will be accepted at the fire stations until Sunday, Dec. 16. Please make checks for donations out to “Toys for Kids.”

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children, 12 and under, get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, individuals must sign up for the giveaway which will be held at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters Station Saturday, Dec. 21.

Dates and Times for signups will be as follows:

Rock Springs Food Bank, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs: Thursday, Nov 14 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Green River Food Bank, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River: Thursday, Nov 21 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.