RS Girls Softball win two state crowns Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — Both the Rock Springs Storm Girls 18U and 16U softball teams won state championships Sunday in Laramie.

Rock Springs 18U had an opening-round bye, then defeated Lander Legends 20-0 in the second round. Lander made their way back to the championship game by eliminating Green River Chaos, 20-1. Rock Springs would then defeat Lander again, 22-9, for the 18U Rec. state title.

Rock Springs 16 U opened the tournament on Saturday with a 26-10 win over Riverton. They then posted a 16-8 win over Laramie Rec to advance to Sunday’s title game. Laramie defeated Wheatland 5-2 in a loser-out contest to make their way to the 16U Rec. championship game, where the Storm would again come out on top (no score was available).

All scores listed courtesy of USA Softball.