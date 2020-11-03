RS & GR ‘Adopt a Tree’ locations now available

Advertisement

(November 3, 2020) — One of the area’s favorite holiday traditions is area individuals and businesses decorating the trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street in Rock Spring and Uinta Drive in Green River. The “Adopt a Tree” promotion is put on annually by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Both Chambers are now taking space (tree) reservations. In Rock Springs, you can reserve a tree for this year for $35 for members or $40 for non-members. You can also reserve your tree for three years for $100 for members/$120 for non-members. The Rock Springs Chamber asks anyone or business who purchased a three-year tree last year to call the Chamber to verify your tree before decorating. For more information, call 307-362-3771.

According to the Green River Chamber of Commerce website, the Uinta Drive trees are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in reserving a tree and pricing need to call the Chamber office at 307-875-5711.

Both events are fundraisers for each Chamber of Commerce.