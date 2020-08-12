RS & GR co-ed and women’s volleyball registration in progress

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — The Rock Springs Civic Center’s fall women’s and co-ed volleyball registration is currently taking place. Registration will end on August 31, with matches schedules posted on September 4.

Games are currently scheduled to begin September 9 for Co-Ed Volleyball Competitive and Recreation leagues. Women’s Competitive and Recreation League matches are scheduled to start on September 13. Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center for more information.

Registration is also going on in Green River for their Adult Co-ed Fall Volleyball League. Information and league guidelines are available at the Green River Recreation Center. League play is scheduled to start September 8 with team roosters due by Friday, August 21. Contact the Green River Recreation Center for more details.